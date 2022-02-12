⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf Travels to California for the Lamkin Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Not shying away from top competition, Kansas women’s golf will play its second tournament of the spring at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Feb. 14-15.

In a 14-team field that includes nine teams ranked in the top 25 of the latest Golfstat rankings, the 54-hole stroke-play event will consist of 36 holes on Feb. 14 and 18 holes on Feb. 15. KU’s first event of the spring last month, the Rapsodo Match in the Desert, featured five nationally-ranked teams in the seven-team field.

“We are extremely excited about this event and grateful to attend. It’s a top field consisting of eight Pac-12 teams and nine teams in the top 25, including No. 1 Stanford,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said.

Joining Kansas at the Lamkin Invitational is No. 15 Arizona, No. 21 Arizona State, California, Colorado, No. 4 Oregon, No. 23 Ole Miss, Pepperdine, host San Diego State, No. 13 San Jose State, No. 1 Stanford, No. 11 Texas, No. 14 UCLA and No. 20 USC. Kansas will be paired with Texas and USC on Feb. 14 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The Farms Golf Club has a par of 72 and measures 6,329 yards.

“The Farms is a challenging championship course and will be a great test for our ladies,” Kuhle said. “We feel confident that this team is well prepared and have been working on the correct pieces of their games to play well. We have been working hard on fast breaking putts, short game, course management, wedges and consistency off the tee.”

Super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Lauren Heinlein and Pear Pooratanaopa and freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman will represent KU in the Lamkin Invitational. Pooratanaopa will play No. 1 after posting her third career top-10 finish at the Rapsodo Match in the Desert, Jan. 13-14.

Heinlein will be No. 2, Tadokoro No. 3, Ebner No. 4 and Rothman No. 5. Heinlein recorded two top-10 finishes last fall, while Tadokoro posted one top-five finish in the fall. Ebner will be playing in her first event as a Jayhawk as she joined the KU team in January. Rothman, who posted two top-20 finishes last fall, will be competing in her fifth career tournament while at Kansas.

“If we start off strong, convert the shorter par putts, and have confidence that we can chip well and convert more up and downs, we will play well throughout the day,” Kuhle said. “These five players hit it a long ways and are really great, consistent ball strikers, which I think will be rewarded this week.”

Live stats for the Lamkin Invitational can be found via Golfstat here.