🎾 Kansas Wraps Up Action at K-State Fall Invite

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas tennis picked up three victories as it concluded action at the K-State Fall Invite Saturday.

In the morning session, the Jayhawks started with doubles play, where junior Julia Deming and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni defeated K-State on two different occasions. In the first match, Deming and Karvouni defeated Rosanna Maffei and Manami Ukita of KSU, 6-3. In the second, the pair downed Margot Decker and Ukita by the score of 6-3.

The doubles duo split up in the afternoon to compete in singles, where Kansas went 1-1 on the day. Deming beat the Wildcats’ Anna Turco in a come-from-behind effort, scoring 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. In her only singles match of the day, Karvouni dropped her match to K-State’s Ionana Gheorghita, 7-5, 6-4.

The Jayhawks ended its weekend run in Manhattan with a 2-2 doubles record and 1-3 singles mark.

DOUBLES

🎾 Deming/Karvouni def. Maffei/Ukita (KSU) 6-3

🎾 Deming/Karvouni def. Decker/Ukita (KSU) 6-3

SINGLES

🎾 Deming def. Turco (KSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

🎾 Gheorghita (KSU) def. Karvouni 7-5, 6-4