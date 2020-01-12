🎾 Kansas Wraps Up at Orlando Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. –No. 19 Kansas earned a ranked win in doubles along with two victories in singles action on the final day of competition at the Orlando Invitational Sunday. Pairing for the first time, sophomore Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado completed a 7-6 (4) rout of No. 37 Priya Niezagoda and Anastasia Smirnova of Rice.

Second-year No. 63 Sonia Smagina and freshman Vasiliki Karvouni teamed up for a 6-3 triumph over Michaela Haet and Linda Huang to close doubles play.

In singles, the Jayhawks grab two out of the six courts over No. 8 NC State to finish out a strong showing in Orlando. Delgado defeated Jaeda Daniel in straight sets by the score of 6-4, 7-5, and Karvouni downed Marta Gonzalez-Ballb, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

“We did a good job of responding and playing with better energy as a team in doubles today,” said Kansas head coach Todd Chapman. “We were competitive on almost every court in singles and for the most part played with better composure. This weekend was great for us. We really know where we are as a team, and we know better what we need to work on this week heading into our home opener next weekend.”

Kansas went 2-1 in doubles on the day, bringing the tournament record to 6-3.