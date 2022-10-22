⚾️ Kansas Wraps Up Fall Exhibition Schedule Against Dallas Baptist

TULSA, Okla. — Kansas played its second and final fall exhibition game on Saturday against Dallas Baptist at ONEOK Field. The teams scrimmaged for 14 innings, giving both sides an opportunity to utilize a majority of their rosters.

TOP HITTERS

• Senior catcher Cole Elvis went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

• Sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Leto had two hits, a walk, RBI and run scored.

• Sophomore infielder/outfielder Tyler Gerety finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

NOTES

• Kansas threw 14 pitchers in the exhibition contest. Eleven of those 14 pitchers did not allow a run.

• Kansas had five players with multi-hit performances.

• The pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts compared to only five walks.

• Pitchers Sam Ireland, Parker Grant and Stone Hewlett all had three strikeouts in their one inning pitched, while Gavin Brasosky and Andrew Dennis had two punchouts.

• Outfielder Mike Koszewski and infielder Michael Brooks both had two walks.

QUOTABLE

“I thought it was a good team effort and good fundamental baseball on both sides. I loved the way we competed and I thought that we took a jump from where we were a week ago. Today gave us a pretty clear picture of what we need to do moving forward to become a complete team. It also gives us a really good picture of what we’re capable of in a really good way.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

UP NEXT

Kansas will begin the 2023 season under first-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald in February. The spring schedule will be released in the coming months.