⚾️ Kansas Wraps Up Regular Season at #24 Texas

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Thu. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Reese Dutton (7-4, 3.50 ERA) RHP Charlie Hurley (5-0, 6.14 ERA) Fri. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Dominic Voegele (7-2, 3.55 ERA) RHP Max Grubbs (5-4, 3.52 ERA) Sat. 2:30 p.m. CT TBD RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (2-4, 6.03 ERA)



AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas will finish the regular season with a three-game series in Austin at #24 Texas. The Jayhawks have posted a 14-4 record (.778) over the last 18 games since April 9.

Kansas (29-18, 15-12 Big 12) is currently in sixth place in the Big 12 standings and has locked up a spot in the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas, next week. The Jayhawks have already surpassed their win total from 2023 and the 15 conference victories are tied for the most in program history.

KU is the only team in the Big 12 that is ranked in the top 40 nationally in both batting average (.306) and ERA (4.63). The Jayhawks are first in the Big 12 (ninth nationally) in doubles (119), second (24th nationally) in double plays turned (44), second in batting average, third in on-base percentage (.408), fourth in ERA, slugging percentage (.506) and runs per game (7.5) and fifth in WHIP (1.47) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.32).

Texas (32-20, 17-10 Big 12) is ranked No. 24 in the Baseball America poll this week and No. 25 in the D1Baseball poll. The Longhorns have won five consecutive Big 12 series and hold a 21-12 record at home this season. Jalin Flores and Max Belyeu have each hit 17 home runs this season. On the mound, Max Grubbs has posted a 3.52 ERA in 64.0 innings pitched.

POSTSEASON PUSH

Kansas has been hot down the stretch and played well in Big 12 action this season. The Jayhawks have won five Big 12 series this season (vs. #3 TCU, sweep at BYU, at Baylor, sweep vs. Texas Tech, vs. Houston). That is the most since the 2014 season when the Jayhawks also won five conference series, and the last time Kansas made an appearance in an NCAA Regional

Kansas is currently #40 in KPI, #44 in DSR and #63 in RPI. All three metrics weigh a team’s performance based on different factors throughout the season.

1-2 PUNCH

Senior Reese Dutton and freshman Dominic Voegele have started games one and two every weekend on the mound this season.

Dutton transferred to Kansas from USC Upstate for his final year of eligibility. This season, Dutton has gone 7-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 74.2 innings pitched. He is tied for second in the Big 12 in wins, is second in innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for ninth in strikeouts (70).

Voegele was drafted in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He elected to come to KU and play for Coach Fitzgerald and Coach Scott rather than sign a professional contract.

Voegele has flourished this season as he is 7-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 71.0 innings pitched. The true freshman’s seven wins are the most by a Kansas freshman pitcher since 1993. He is tied for second in the Big 12 in wins, is fifth in innings pitched, sixth in ERA, eighth in opponent batting average (.235) and tied for ninth in strikeouts (70).

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Texas have met in baseball on 91 occasions all-time. Texas leads the all-time series 60-31. Kansas went 2-2 against Texas last season, including a 6-3 victory against the No. 1-seeded Longhorns in the conference tournament on May 24, 2023. Janson Reeder hit a go-ahead grand slam in the 7th inning to break a 2-2 tie.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field. Dates and opponents will be determined following the conclusion of the regular season.