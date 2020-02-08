🏊‍♀️ Kansas Wraps Up Regular Season With Win Over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving closed out its dual meet season with a 204-111 road victory against Iowa State. The win moves the Jayhawks to 7-1 overall as it heads into the postseason.

KU claimed 16 of a possible 18 first-place finishes over the course of the two-day event and were led by Jenny Nusbaum who finished with three individual top finishes and one relay top time. The senior claimed the top times in the 100 (51.75), 200 (1:50.15) and 500-yard freestyle (4:57.69) events.

Not far behind her in terms of individual top finishes was Jiayu Chen on the boards. The freshman continued her dominance on the season as she won both the 1-meter (301.87) and the 3-meter (355.72) diving events. With the two wins, Chen finishes her regular season going a perfect 16-for-16 in first-place finishes in both events.