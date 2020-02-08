🏊♀️ Kansas Wraps Up Regular Season With Win Over Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving closed out its dual meet season with a 204-111 road victory against Iowa State. The win moves the Jayhawks to 7-1 overall as it heads into the postseason.
KU claimed 16 of a possible 18 first-place finishes over the course of the two-day event and were led by Jenny Nusbaum who finished with three individual top finishes and one relay top time. The senior claimed the top times in the 100 (51.75), 200 (1:50.15) and 500-yard freestyle (4:57.69) events.
Not far behind her in terms of individual top finishes was Jiayu Chen on the boards. The freshman continued her dominance on the season as she won both the 1-meter (301.87) and the 3-meter (355.72) diving events. With the two wins, Chen finishes her regular season going a perfect 16-for-16 in first-place finishes in both events.
"The team did really well finishing off the dual meet season. We did several things differently this weekend to challenge them. They performed at a high level meeting each and every challenge. We're in a good spot heading into the championship season."Head Coach Clark Campbell
KEY RACE RESULTS FROM BOTH DAYS
- The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Carly Straight) claim first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.36.
- Crissie Blomquist claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.36.
- Jenny Nusbaum won the 100-yard freestyle (51.75), 200-yard freestyle (1:50.15) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.69).
- Manning touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke (54.54) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:01.14).
- Steward claimed gold in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.26) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.91).
- Amelie Lessing won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:04.43.
- Straight claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 23.98.
- Greta Olsen touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.35.
- Dannie Dilsaver won the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:05.57.
- The Kansas A relay group (Nusbaum, Manning, Amato-Hanner and Straight) won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:27.22.
- Jiayu Chen won the 1-meter diving event with a 301.87 total score. Chen also placed first in the 3-meter event with a 355.72 total score.
- Peri Charapich finished second in the platform dive event with a 209.18 total score.
UP NEXT
- Kansas will next compete in the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, W.Va. from Feb. 26-29.