🎾 Karvouni Advances to Title Match at Fall Series Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas tennis sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni punched her ticket to the championship match at the Fall Series Championships hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday.

In the morning session, duo Sonia Smagina and Roxana Manu competed in the doubles consolations quarterfinals where they defeated TCU’s Marie Norris and Addy Guevara, 6-2. The two dropped their semifinals match, 7-5, against Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa and Livia Kraus.

Also winning in extra matches, Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeated Olivia Mikkelson and Camryn Stepp, 6-2, while Tiffany Lagarde and Karvouni downed Mary Streller and Lora Boggs of OSU, 6-0.

In singles flight three, Karvouni used a two-set victory over Iowa State’s Christin Hsieh, 6-3, 6-0, to give her a spot in the title match on Sunday against Baylor’s Kristina Sorokolet.

Play concludes Sunday at the Fall Series Championships.