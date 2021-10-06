🏊‍♀️ Kate Steward Earns First Big 12 Swimmer of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming & diving senior Kate Steward earned the first Big 12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors of the season, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday, after a solid start to the fall season at the Sunflower Showdown on October 1.

The Big 12 Swimmer of the Week honor marks Steward’s second weekly award of her career and first since earning the award on Nov. 24, 2020, after breaking a pair of school records at the KU Virtual Cup. Steward, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is a two-time Big 12 Champion.

Steward kicked off her senior campaign with a trio of victories at the Sunflower Showdown, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.74), 200-yard individual medley (2:05.26) and 200-yard medley relay (1:44.47).

Her time in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM was two seconds faster than the next swimmer. Along with Steward, TCU’s Olivia Rhodes was awarded Big 12 Newcomer of the week.

Steward and the Jayhawks will be back in action on October 15 when they host the Kansas Alumni Meet at Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks then get into dual competition when they host the Kansas Double Dual against South Dakota and Missouri State on October 22-23.