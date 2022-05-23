🏊‍♀️ Kate Steward Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming & diving’s Kate Steward was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Team, the organization announced on Thursday. The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.

The honor marks the second in as many years for Steward, who also earned Academic All-District in 2021. Steward, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was recently named the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year following her standout senior season.

Steward holds a 4.0 GPA in Elementary Education and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, 2022 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District first team member.

Steward was also honored as the Dr. Marlene Mawson Exemplary Women Student-Athlete recipient, awarded to one Kansas student-athlete who plays an integral role on her respective team and demonstrates strong character and leadership qualities, while also being a strong competitor in the classroom and in the field of play.

In the pool, Steward led an outstanding Kansas career that consisted of three individual Big 12 Championships and five school records. In 2022, Steward qualified for her first NCAA Championships, where she finished off her career in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in June. The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada.