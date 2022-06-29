🏊‍♀️ Kate Steward Named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The academic honors keep coming for Kansas’ Kate Steward, who was placed on the 2021-22 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Steward, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, adds to an already impressive resume after being named a CoSIDA Academic All-District member, Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year, Dr. Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award recipient and Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient, among other honors.

Steward held a 4.0 GPA in Elementary Education and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree as a Jayhawk. In the pool, Steward led an outstanding Kansas career that consisted of three individual Big 12 Championships and five school records. In 2022, Steward qualified for her first NCAA Championships, where she finished off her career in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke.

Steward was one of 1,206 swimmers and divers to its Scholar All-American Team, while it marks her second-career distinction after earning Scholar All-America honors after the 2020-21 season. Steward’s honor marks the ninth-straight year that KU has had at least one CSCAA Scholar All-American and third-straight with a first-team selection.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet. All criteria can be found on the CSCAA website.