🏊‍♀️ Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Autumn Looney

Kansas swimming and diving had one of its most successful years in program history in 2019-20. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned over the course of the season. Freshman Autumn Looney joined the Jayhawks from St. Louis, Missouri, and swam primarily butterfly and freestyle for KU in her first collegiate season. She was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that set the new KU school record in the event at the Big 12 Championships with a final time of 1:31.03. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “I think my first year at KU was awesome. I loved the team and the campus. It was a change, but I got used to it quickly. I made new friends and improved myself as a student and an athlete.”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment of the 2019-20 year was Big 12’s. The team energy was crazy and so supportive. Also, the parents decorated the bus with posters which was exciting. Overall, being in West Virginia with my team was an experience that I’ll never forget.” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “The biggest change was living away from home. I did have three roommates to keep me company, but nothing beats the company of your own mother.” Q. How are you using what you learned this year to prepare for 2020-21? “I learned that no matter how challenging something is, I can get it done. Therefore, I can go into the 2020-21 year with a stronger mindset to help me succeed in the water and out.”