🏊‍♀️ Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Franny Cable

Kansas swimming and diving had one of its most successful years in program history in 2019-20. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned over the course of the season. Freshman diver Franny Cable joined the Jayhawks from Centennial, Colorado. She finished with the second-best overall scores in the one and three-meter dive events in 2019-20. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “My first year at KU was great. It came with a lot of events and situations that I needed to overcome and help me become a better student and athlete.”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “At Big 12’s watching Kate Steward defend her title in the 100 breast and watching Jiayu Chen win the 3-meter title all in one night.” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “Being away from my parents was the hardest thing to get used to. I call my mom at least five times a day when I am walking to class, getting lunch, or after practice.” Q. How are you using what you learned this year to prepare for 2020-21? “This year was a whirlwind of events. I am using every moment by being able to recognize any obstacle that is thrown at me and being able to overcome it and grow stronger.”