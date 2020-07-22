🥎 Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Haleigh Harper

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned from the experience. Freshman Haleigh Harper appeared in 16 games for the Jayhawks and finished with seven runs scored and one stolen base. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “My first year at KU was so much more than I expected. I had the opportunity to learn more about the sport from many different perspectives which allowed me to grow as a player.”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment of the 2019-20 year was getting the opportunity to play at the Clearwater Invitational in Florida.” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “The biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman for me was the level of competition. I valued showing up to practice and having to compete every day.”