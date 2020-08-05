🥎 Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Jordan Richards

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned from the experience. Freshman Jordan Richards appeared in two games for the Jayhawks including one start behind the plate. She recorded a career-best three walks in her first-career start. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “I think my first year went great, I was able to really take in all the new things that come along with the transition to college softball and was able to learn and get better!”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment was just getting to know all the girls and watching us all grow so close this year. Our team chemistry is amazing and it makes playing with the girls so much better!” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “The biggest change for me was learning how to be independent and handle things on my own. College allows you to make your own decisions so learning how to be responsible for yourself is definitely a part of the transition.” Q. How are you using what you learned this year to prepare for 2020-21? “I am going to continue to grow as an athlete and person this summer so I can continue to get better on the field in the fall!”