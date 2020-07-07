🏊‍♀️ Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Mackenzie Bravence

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas swimming and diving had one of its most successful years in program history in 2019-20. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned over the course of the season. Freshman Mackenzie Bravence came to KU from Overland Park, Kansas, and helped the Jayhawks in both freestyle and backstroke events. She placed inside the top-20 in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events at the 2020 Big 12 Championship. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “I think I had a pretty successful first year at KU both in the classroom and in the pool. I ended the season with some best times which is always fun!”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment from this season was the whole week of our Big 12 Conference meet. I can honestly say I have never had that much fun at a meet before that week. Our team energy and spirit really separated us from the other teams. It was a week-long party filled with fast swimming, great diving and a lot of Jayhawk pride!” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “My biggest change was getting used to the training at KU. From weights to workouts at the pool, it was pretty different from what I had done in high school with my club team. The change in training really benefited my athletic performance this year.” Q. How are you using what you learned this year to prepare for 2020-21? “This year I learned how to be patient with myself and to trust the process of my training. Especially with being kept out of the water for three months due to pool closures, getting back in shape for 2020-21 will take some patience, for sure.”