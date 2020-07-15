🥎 Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Peyton Renzi

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned from the experience. Freshman Peyton Renzi appeared in 18 games and led the team with two stolen bases in her first season with the Jayhawks. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “My first year at KU went really well. I enjoyed getting closer with the girls on the team as well as learning more about the different things I can do with my community health major.”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment of the 2019-20 year was run ruling then-No. 20 James Madison in the Clearwater Invitational. It was super exciting!” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “The biggest change was probably stepping out of my comfort zone. Being in the same school district my whole life and having the same kids in my classes was very different than being around a whole new group of students in college.”