🥎 Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Peyton Renzi
Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned from the experience.
Freshman Peyton Renzi appeared in 18 games and led the team with two stolen bases in her first season with the Jayhawks.
Q. How do you think your first year at KU went?
“My first year at KU went really well. I enjoyed getting closer with the girls on the team as well as learning more about the different things I can do with my community health major.”
Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year?
“My favorite moment of the 2019-20 year was run ruling then-No. 20 James Madison in the Clearwater Invitational. It was super exciting!”
Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman?
“The biggest change was probably stepping out of my comfort zone. Being in the same school district my whole life and having the same kids in my classes was very different than being around a whole new group of students in college.”
Q. How are you using what you learned this year to prepare for 2020-21?
“Learning to take advantage of the available resources will help me prepare for 2020-21. Having the tutors there to help with any class that I needed was so helpful.”
Q. What advice do you have for the incoming freshmen to make their transition easier?
“My advice to the incoming freshmen would be to focus on your mental and physical health as well as focusing on your goals. It’s very easy to get caught up in what you think you should be doing, but learn to make yourself happy and do what you know is right for you.”
Q. What is one thing you wish you would have known prior to starting your freshman year?
“One thing I wish I would have known prior to starting college was that talking to as many people in your classes and making a lot of friends will help you in the long run.”