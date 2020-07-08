🥎 Keeping Up With The Freshmen: Tatum Goff

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Kansas softball’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving an entire team of student-athletes in shock. In this latest series (Keeping Up With The Freshmen), we talk with the 2019-20 freshmen student-athletes to discuss how their first year of college went and what they learned from the experience. Freshman Tatum Goff appeared in 15 games for the Jayhawks including 11 starts inside the circle. She finished with a team-high five wins and 43 strikeouts in her first season at Kansas. Q. How do you think your first year at KU went? “I thought my first year at KU went a lot better than I was expecting. I thought I did a good job of adjusting quickly to all of the new things being thrown at me.”

Q. What was your favorite moment of the 2019-20 year? “My favorite moment would be our first tournament. It is one of my favorites because even though it was our first tournament together, our team’s chemistry was through the roof. It was really cool seeing how well we all played together that early in the season.” Q. What was the biggest change going from a senior in high school to a college freshman? “The atmosphere of being a student-athlete was the biggest change for me. In high school, it’s cool to be playing a sport, but when you’re in college it’s a totally different world. Your intensity changes when you’re doing things that involve your sport and you’re not just representing yourself; you’re representing your team and school.”