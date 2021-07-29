🏈 Kenny Logan Jr. Lands on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Safety Kenny Logan Jr., has been named to the Watch List for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. The award is given annually to college football’s most versatile player.

Versatile is certainly a fair description for the native of St. Augustine, Fla. Logan led the Jayhawks in tackles last year with 58, while picking off a team-best two passes. The junior also served as a kick returner for Kansas, averaging 26.5 yards on 13 returns, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against Iowa State.

Against the Cyclones, Logan became the first player in college football in more than two years to have a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game. He notched another interception the following week at Oklahoma as well.

Logan was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 last season. He started eight of nine games, appearing in all nine. Not only did he lead the team in total tackles, he also led the way in solo stops with 40.

As a freshman in 2019, Logan played cornerback and also returned punts and kicks for the Jayhawks, showing off his versatility. Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won the award last year.

Logan and Kansas open the 2021 season on Sept. 3 with a home game against South Dakota.