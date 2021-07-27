🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Keon Stowers: KU Saved My Life

71. Keon Stowers: KU Saved My Life

If you know former football player Keon Stowers, it’s hard to fathom how difficult his upbringing was in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There was not a lot to look forward to in his environment, and it was even harder for him to trust others that wanted to help him. Stowers escaped a challenging family situation at home through football, where he found a family who cared, mentors who challenged him, and a place where he felt like he could make a difference. He found success on the gridiron, and after two years at Georgia Military College, he found his way to Kansas, where he played two seasons for the Jayhawks and graduated with a degree in Sociology. Stowers has now found a home in Lawrence and is the Development Director for the KU Endowment, where he shares his story with others in the community and on campus.