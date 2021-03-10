🏀 Kersgieter And Chatzileonti Honored By Big 12
IRVING, Texas – Holly Kersgieter and Ioanna Chatzileonti were selected as honorees to the 2020-2021 Phillips All-Big 12 Awards, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.
Kersgieter earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status. The sophomore paces the offensive efforts for Kansas with 16.7 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent through her 24 starts. This season she is shooting an efficient 85.5 percent from the free throw line and 32.2 percent from deep. Kersgieter is one of the Jayhawk’s top rebounders, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game as a guard. She also cracks the top-100 nationally in Division NCAA Women’s Basketball for field goal attempts (85), final points (85), free throw attempts (78), free throws made (51), and free throw percentage (38).
The freshman forward, Chatzileonti notched a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She anchors the defensive post for Kansas with 6.8 rebounds per game. On the season she tallied 32 blocks, 15 steals, 160 total points, 143 total rebounds, and 38 assists. Chatzileonti is shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 75.6 percent from the charity stripe for the Jayhawks. Nationally she is ranked for blocked shots (76), blocked shots per game (86), and rebounds per game (249).
2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
Coach of the Year: Jim Littell, Oklahoma State (10th season at Oklahoma State, 10th overall)
Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, F, 6-2, Jr., Converse, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, F, 6-4, Sr., Lufkin, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, G, 5-11, Gr., San Diego, Calif.**
Freshman of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State, G, 6-0, La Crosse, Wis.**
Sixth Player Award: DiJonai Carrington, Baylor, G, 5-11, Gr., San Diego, Calif.**
All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)
NaLyssa Smith+**, Baylor (Jr., F)
Ashley Joens+**, Iowa State (Jr., G/F)
Ayoka Lee+, Kansas State (So., C)
Madi Williams**, Oklahoma (Jr., G/F)
Natasha Mack%**, Oklahoma State (Sr., F)
Lauren Heard+, TCU (Sr., G)
Charli Collier+**, Texas (Jr., F/C)
Vivian Gray+^, Texas Tech (Sr., G)
Kysre Gondrezick**, West Virginia (R-Sr., G)
Esmery Martinez, West Virginia (So., F)
All-Big 12 Second Team
DiDi Richards%, Baylor (Sr., G)
Moon Ursin, Baylor (Sr., G)
Kristin Scott>, Iowa State (Sr., F/C)
Taylor Robertson, Oklahoma (Jr., G)
Ja’Mee Asberry, Oklahoma State (R-Jr. G)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
DiJonai Carrington (Baylor), Queen Egbo (Baylor), HOLLY KERSGIETER (KANSAS), Christianna Carr (Kansas State), JoAnne Allen-Taylor (Texas), Kyra Lambert (Texas), Celeste Taylor (Texas), Kirsten Deans (West Virginia), Kari Niblack (West Virginia).
** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)
+ 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
% 2019-20 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
^ 2018-19 All-Big 12 First Team Selection
> 2018-19 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
DiDi Richards+^, Baylor (Sr., G)
Moon Ursin, Baylor (Sr., G)
Natasha Mack^**, Oklahoma State (Sr., F)
Lauren Heard, TCU (Sr., G)
Charli Collier, Texas (Jr., F/C)
** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)
^ 2019-20 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection
+ 2018-19 Big 12 All-Defensive Team Selection
Big 12 All-Freshman Team
Lexi Donarski** Iowa State (Fr., G)
Emily Ryan** Iowa State (Fr., G)
IOANNA CHATZILEONTI, KANSAS (Fr. F)
Nevaeh Tot, Oklahoma (Fr. G)
Taylen Collins, Oklahoma State (Fr., F)
Lexy Keys, Oklahoma State (Fr., G)
Tie in voting resulted in a six-person All-Freshman Team
** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes