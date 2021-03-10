🏀 Kersgieter And Chatzileonti Honored By Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Holly Kersgieter and Ioanna Chatzileonti were selected as honorees to the 2020-2021 Phillips All-Big 12 Awards, as announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

Kersgieter earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status. The sophomore paces the offensive efforts for Kansas with 16.7 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent through her 24 starts. This season she is shooting an efficient 85.5 percent from the free throw line and 32.2 percent from deep. Kersgieter is one of the Jayhawk’s top rebounders, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game as a guard. She also cracks the top-100 nationally in Division NCAA Women’s Basketball for field goal attempts (85), final points (85), free throw attempts (78), free throws made (51), and free throw percentage (38).

The freshman forward, Chatzileonti notched a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. She anchors the defensive post for Kansas with 6.8 rebounds per game. On the season she tallied 32 blocks, 15 steals, 160 total points, 143 total rebounds, and 38 assists. Chatzileonti is shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 75.6 percent from the charity stripe for the Jayhawks. Nationally she is ranked for blocked shots (76), blocked shots per game (86), and rebounds per game (249).