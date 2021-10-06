🏀 Kersgieter Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Junior guard Holly Kersgieter earned a spot on the Preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, which was announced on Wednesday by the conference office as part of the league’s 2021-22 preseason honors. The awards are voted on by each of the league’s 10 head coaches and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

A native of Sand Springs, Okla., Kersgieter earns preseason recognition from the Big 12 for the second consecutive season. As a sophomore, she earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after leading the Jayhawks in scoring with 17.0 points per game, which ranked 10th in the conference. Kersgeiter hit at least one three-pointer in each game of the 2020-21 season and led Kansas with 40 made threes for the year, shooting 32.8% (40-of-122) from long range. In addition, she was second on the team with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Kansas Women’s Basketball opens the 2021-22 season with four consecutive home games, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. against SIU-Edwardsville.