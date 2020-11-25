Open Search
Women's Basketball
Kansas Jayhawks Box Score Kansas Jayhawks Photos Kansas Jayhawks Highlights

🏀 Kersgieter Shines in Season Opener, Kansas Tops Northern Colorado, 78-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A 21-point, 11 rebound performance from sophomore Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks as they kicked off their season opener, defeating Northern Colorado, 78-62 on Wednesday.

Senior Tina Stephens added 13 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti was the third Jayhawk to score in double-figures with 15 points.

Moments of the game:

The Jayhawks started the first half blazing with two 11-0 runs and finished the second quarter with a lead of 25. With 8:05 left in the second quarter, the Jayhawks forced a Northern Colorado turnover and then covered the span of the court in a few dribbles and two passes with a layup finish from Chatzileonti. Later in the second quarter, KU clinched its lead with an outside pass to Kersgieter on the wing, where she drilled a three-pointer to end the first 20-minutes of play. 

Stat of the Game:

3- Three Jayhawks finished the game in double figures, including Kersgieter, who finished with a double-double and the teams’ high in points, rebounds and assists. The other two Jayhawks in double figures were Stephens and Chatzileonti. 

 

Notes: 

  • Nine of 10 players scored in the first half, and 17 of the Jayhawks points came from the bench. 
  • The Jayhawks’ largest lead of the game was 27 points (47-20). 
  • Kansas’ front line brought in 38 points from the paint. 
  • Kersgieter led the team in points with 21, nine of her points coming from 3 three-pointers. 
  • The team went 45% in field-goals and attempted 30 free throws, going 20-30 from the line. 
  • Kersgieter snatched 11 rebounds while Stephens came in a close second with nine rebounds. 
  • The Jayhawks grabbed eight steals and secured 19 points off the Bears turnovers. 
  • Kansas posted 14 points off fast-break opportunities. 
  • KU never trailed in the game throughout all four quarters, ending the game with a 16-point lead. 
  • Chatzileonti scored 15 points in her first collegiate game and went 7-for-8 in field goals, along with two blocks and one steal.
  • Graduate transfer Julie Brosseau had an eight-point game for her debut, going 4-for-4 on free throws and three rebounds.

Up Next:

The Jayhawks will continue their non-conference play at Allen Fieldhouse on November 29 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 2:00 p.m. 

Powered by WMT Digital