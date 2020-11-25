🏀 Kersgieter Shines in Season Opener, Kansas Tops Northern Colorado, 78-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A 21-point, 11 rebound performance from sophomore Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks as they kicked off their season opener, defeating Northern Colorado, 78-62 on Wednesday.

Senior Tina Stephens added 13 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti was the third Jayhawk to score in double-figures with 15 points.

Moments of the game:

The Jayhawks started the first half blazing with two 11-0 runs and finished the second quarter with a lead of 25. With 8:05 left in the second quarter, the Jayhawks forced a Northern Colorado turnover and then covered the span of the court in a few dribbles and two passes with a layup finish from Chatzileonti. Later in the second quarter, KU clinched its lead with an outside pass to Kersgieter on the wing, where she drilled a three-pointer to end the first 20-minutes of play.

Stat of the Game:

3- Three Jayhawks finished the game in double figures, including Kersgieter, who finished with a double-double and the teams’ high in points, rebounds and assists. The other two Jayhawks in double figures were Stephens and Chatzileonti.