🏀 Kersgieter Shines in Season Opener, Kansas Tops Northern Colorado, 78-62
LAWRENCE, Kan. – A 21-point, 11 rebound performance from sophomore Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks as they kicked off their season opener, defeating Northern Colorado, 78-62 on Wednesday.
Senior Tina Stephens added 13 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti was the third Jayhawk to score in double-figures with 15 points.
Moments of the game:
The Jayhawks started the first half blazing with two 11-0 runs and finished the second quarter with a lead of 25. With 8:05 left in the second quarter, the Jayhawks forced a Northern Colorado turnover and then covered the span of the court in a few dribbles and two passes with a layup finish from Chatzileonti. Later in the second quarter, KU clinched its lead with an outside pass to Kersgieter on the wing, where she drilled a three-pointer to end the first 20-minutes of play.
Stat of the Game:
3- Three Jayhawks finished the game in double figures, including Kersgieter, who finished with a double-double and the teams’ high in points, rebounds and assists. The other two Jayhawks in double figures were Stephens and Chatzileonti.
Notes:
- Nine of 10 players scored in the first half, and 17 of the Jayhawks points came from the bench.
- The Jayhawks’ largest lead of the game was 27 points (47-20).
- Kansas’ front line brought in 38 points from the paint.
- Kersgieter led the team in points with 21, nine of her points coming from 3 three-pointers.
- The team went 45% in field-goals and attempted 30 free throws, going 20-30 from the line.
- Kersgieter snatched 11 rebounds while Stephens came in a close second with nine rebounds.
- The Jayhawks grabbed eight steals and secured 19 points off the Bears turnovers.
- Kansas posted 14 points off fast-break opportunities.
- KU never trailed in the game throughout all four quarters, ending the game with a 16-point lead.
- Chatzileonti scored 15 points in her first collegiate game and went 7-for-8 in field goals, along with two blocks and one steal.
- Graduate transfer Julie Brosseau had an eight-point game for her debut, going 4-for-4 on free throws and three rebounds.
Up Next:
The Jayhawks will continue their non-conference play at Allen Fieldhouse on November 29 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 2:00 p.m.