🏈 Kickoff vs. Iowa State Scheduled for 11 a.m. on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will return home on Saturday, October 31 to host the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on FS1.

The game will mark the sixth of the season for the Jayhawks, including their fifth conference opponent. It will be Kansas’ third of five games at home this season, where they are 0-2 in 2020.

The 11 a.m. kickoff will be the third of the season for the Jayhawks, in what will be their third-straight. Kansas is coming off an 11 a.m. kickoff at West Virginia and will play at Kansas State on Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m.

The meeting with Iowa State will be the 100th between the two teams, including the 50th in Lawrence. Kansas holds the series advantage at 50-43-6, including a 28-18-3 mark at home.