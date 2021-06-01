🏌️‍♂️ Kluver Earns PING All-Region Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman Luke Kluver earned postseason accolades this weekend when he was named to the PING Division I Central All-Region Team, as selected by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kluver was in the lineup for all nine tournaments for the Jayhawks this season and led Kansas in scoring average at 72.60. He finished in the Top 10 on three separate occasions and finished in the Top 20 five times. He concluded his season with a T37 at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

“This is a very nice award for Luke,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Obviously he played well all year and was a big part of our success. This was his first full year of college golf, and I thought he got better as the year progressed. He is a very talented player and he has tremendous upside in his game.”

Kluver’s top finish on the season was when he finished tied for fourth at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in October. He also finished tied for eighth at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic and tied for ninth at the Hawkeye Invitational in April at three-under.

He twice fired a 67 this season, which stood as his two low rounds. He shot a 67 in the opening round of the Hawkeye Invitational and again in the final round of the Big 12 Championship in late April. He also shot a 68 in the third round at the Big 12 Championships and in the opening round of the Maridoe.

Kluver’s initial freshman season in 2019-20 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before it was, he stood out for Kansas with a scoring average of 71.12 and went 5-0 at the Big 12 Match Play Championship.

In his redshirt freshman season, Kluver carried the momentum over to lead the way for the Jayhawks, who qualified for their fifth-straight NCAA Regional appearance. The Norfolk, Nebraska native will be back next season for Kansas to help guide a loaded roster returning from a promising season this past year.