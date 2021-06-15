⛳ Kluver Given Sponsor Exemption into John Deere Classic

Kansas Men’s Golf standout Luke Kluver has been given a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic next month in Silvis, Illinois.

Kluver was one of six golfers selected for an exemption into the field at TPC Deere Run. The tournament begins July 8. The John Deere Classic invited an “All-Midwest” group of players to the field this year and continued their tradition of using exemptions on “promising young golfers.”

A freshman on the 2020-21 Kansas team, Kluver led the Jayhawks in average scoring at 72.60 and was a mainstay in the lineup through all nine tournaments. He carded three Top 10s on the season and was in the Top 20 five times. His high finish on the season was fourth place at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native was selected to the PING Division I Central All-Region Team last month after his strong season for the Jayhawks.

Joining Kluver as exemptions into the field are Alex Schaake (Iowa), David Perkins (Illinois State), Willie Mack III (Bethune-Cookman, Michigan native), Trip Kinney (Iowa State) and Michael Feagles (Illinois). Kluver is the only one of the group who is still an undergraduate in college.

Tee times for Kluver’s first two rounds will be announced the week of the event.