🏌️‍♂️ Kluver Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

IRVING, Texas – Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver has been named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month for September, the league announced this afternoon.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native had a standout month for the Jayhawks to open the 2021-22 season. Kluver won the Gopher Invitational at 10-under and also carded two other Top 10 finishes, tying for sixth at the Marquette Intercollegiate and registering a tie for 10th at the Windon Memorial.

Kluver is just the sixth Jayhawk golfer ever to earn a Big 12 Golfer of the Month nod and first since Chase Hanna in 2017. Kluver joins Chris Marshall (2002), Andrew Price (2003), Nate Barbee (2010), Ben Welle (three times) and Hanna (twice) as Jayhawks to be recognized by the conference as Golfers of the Month.

Kluver was brilliant throughout the month for Kansas. He was at even par or better in all nine of his rounds for the month and was under par for eight of them. He had a monthly scoring average of 69.00.

He opened the season with his tie for sixth at the Marquette Intercollegiate. There, Kluver shot a second-round 68 and eagled two holes in the round. He finished the tournament at -8, six shots off the winner.

At the Gopher Invitational, he posted an opening-round 67 and closed with a 66 to win his first collegiate tournament. He trailed by three shots entering the final nine holes, but shot 4-under on the back to come-from-behind and earn the win. He also helped his team earn co-champion honors at the tournament, splitting with Notre Dame.

The following tournament, the Windon Memorial in Chicago, Kluver again had a solid showing, playing his final six holes of the tournament at -3 to get into the top 10. He also helped the Jayhawks win the tournament outright, finishing at -18 as a team.

Kluver and the Jayhawks will return to the course Oct. 11 at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks for Big 12 Match Play, which runs the 11th to the 13th.