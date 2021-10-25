🏌️‍♂️ Kluver Named to Haskins Award Fall Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver has been named to the Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel, it was announced Monday morning. The Haskins Award is given to the top collegiate golfer nationally each year.

Kluver is one of 15 golfers nationally to be included on the watch list and one of four from the Big 12 Conference, joining Oklahoma’s Christopher Gotterup and Logan McAllister and Oklahoma State’s Brian Stark.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native has been lights out for the Jayhawks so far this season. In four events, Kluver has a scoring average of 69.42. He captured the individual title at the Gopher Invitational and finished inside the Top 10 of the Marquette Intercollegiate and the Windon Memorial.

Kluver has been under par in 10 of his 12 rounds so far this season and has been at even par or better in all 12. He also put together a winning record at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament earlier this month in Texas.

The Haskins Award is in its 52nd year and has been awarded to players who have combined to capture more than 400 professional tournaments and 32 major championships. Past winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas. Florida State’s John Pak won last year’s award.

The award is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID’s and select golf media.

The full watch list includes: Kluver, Gotterup, McAllister, Stark, Michael Brennan (Wake Forest), J.M. Butler (Auburn), Ben Carr (Georgia Southern), Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria (Arkansas), Ryan Gerard (North Carolina), Austin Greaser (North Carolina), Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame), RJ Manke (Washington), David Puig (Arizona State), Cameron Sisk (Arizona State) and Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford).