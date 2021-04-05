KU Announces Travis Goff as New Director of Athletics

LAWRENCE – The University of Kansas has selected Travis Goff to serve as its next director of athletics, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced today.

A redacted copy of the contract is available here.

Goff currently serves as the deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president at Northwestern University. In this role, he is a member of the executive staff responsible for all high-level decisions and is a sport administrator for the football, volleyball and baseball programs. Before joining Northwestern, he served as associate athletics director for external affairs at Tulane University. Prior to that, he worked in athletics development at KU, where he also earned his undergraduate degree.

“Our search for an athletics director during the past several weeks resulted in conversations with a number of outstanding candidates, which speaks well of KU on the national stage,” Girod said. “Travis stood out among the candidates due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors. I am especially impressed with Travis’ vision for KU. Travis understands the challenges we face and the changing landscape of collegiate athletics. At the same time, he is well-positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement. The fact that he is a Jayhawk is an added bonus and will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.”

Girod was advised in the search process by KU alumni Linda Ellis Sims, Wayne Simien, Ray Evans and John Ballard.

“It truly is an honor and a privilege to steward the next chapter of Kansas Athletics, and I am extremely grateful to Chancellor Girod for his belief in me and our shared vision for the future,” Goff said. “With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders, and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics. Our purpose will remain focused on fostering our student-athletes’ academic, social and athletic development; supporting our talented coaches and staff; connecting with alumni and donors; and, most importantly, building a culture that allows 16 proud programs to compete for Big 12 Conference and national championships while representing our department, our institution and our community. As a native Kansan and Jayhawk alumnus, I’m thrilled to return to Lawrence with my family and to continue to make this department a point of pride for our entire university. I cannot wait to get started!”

Goff will begin his new role immediately.

Girod will introduce Goff to the KU community at a news conference Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at the Lied Center. The event will be livestreamed on the Kansas Athletics homepage. Attendance will be limited due to public health restrictions, and journalists interested in attending the event should RSVP online.