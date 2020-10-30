KU Athletics Empowers Athletes to Make A Change Amid Social Injustices

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

The call for racial justice over the past months has put a spotlight on athletic departments to step up and let their athletes speak out. Kansas Athletics provides a platform for student-athletes to share their experiences and encourage others to make a change. Countless resources are offered to student-athletes to support them in any way necessary. In under 24 hours, the University of Kansas women’s basketball team organized and led an on-campus march for social justice. The rapid turnaround of this idea, sparked in their locker room the day before, shows how athletes’ voices are being put into action. “Our young women deserve all of the credit,” women’s head basketball coach, Brandon Schneider, said. “This was their idea and I just couldn’t be prouder of their voice and their ability to put together such a successful, peaceful march.”

The unity of Kansas Athletics is of utmost importance. As the statement released after recent social injustices occurred said, the department is devoted to supporting all of its student-athletes. “In a lot of places, talking is important, but we want to challenge you as student-athletes to take action,” Jeff Long, KU athletic director, said. “This [march] happened like a fire hitting flat paper because these women stood up, announced it and then we went and helped them make it happen.” KU men’s basketball also focused its attention on social injustices, conducting team activities where conversation and personal experiences could be shared. The team watched the 2016 movie “13th,” brought in law enforcement to talk with the team and listened to a Brown v. Board of Education presentation.

“I think that Athletics has done a fantastic job of making sure we feel like we are in a safe place and a safe space to talk and express how we feel with everything going on during this time,” David McCormack, KU men’s basketball player, said. “You’ve got to look beyond the jersey. I’m not just a basketball player, I’m a person.” McCormack is also a member of the KU Task Force Committee. According to the junior forward, the task force is a place where activists from all backgrounds are able to share ideas on how to make Lawrence more inclusive. Bill Self, KU men’s basketball head coach, continues to speak on behalf of his team and others experiencing the effects of social injustices. “Our team is much more than just basketball players and this issue is far bigger than just basketball. Black lives matter. We stand with you,” Self said.