KU Athletics Representatives Selected to Serve on Newly Formed Campus Task Force and Advisory Council

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Chancellor Girod, in an email to the Campus community, announced a newly formed Task Force on Community-Responsive Public Safety. Two representatives from Kansas Athletics have been selected by the Chancellor to serve on the Task Force including men’s basketball student-athlete, David McCormack, and Associate Athletics Director, Dan Beckler.

Additionally, Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer announced the formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council which will include KAI Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Terry Prentice.

Task Force on Community-Responsive Public Safety

This new task force will be charged with reviewing KU Public Safety policies, practices and procedures; examining national best practices and proposals for change; and making recommendations to the Office of the Chancellor regarding potential improvements to ensure respectful, transparent and community-responsive public safety services.

The task force will comprise approximately 25 students, faculty and staff from across the university and be chaired by Distinguished Professor Charles Epp.

The Chancellor’s full message can be viewed here: https://chancellor.ku.edu/news/2020/aug14

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council

Members will serve 2- or 3-year terms or appointments and be tasked with multiple objectives, including evaluating existing policies, programs and structures at KU to ensure they foster and support diversity, equity and inclusion.

This team will also recommend changes as needed in order to create and sustain a healthier community. It will work to ensure that each academic and administrative unit has a DEI plan that aligns with and supports campus goals and metrics. It will advise Provost Bichelmeyer in developing a DEI plan that is based on best practices and that includes metrics for our Lawrence and Edwards campuses.