🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 36-12 against the Red Raiders. Bechard has won 28 of the last 30 matches against Texas Tech.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.75 blocks per set with Rachel Langs leading KU with 1.26 blocks per set.

Sophomore Caroline Bien reached her 500th career kill as a Jayhawk against Iowa State on October 7. She enters Saturday’s match with 511 kills.

Junior Kennedy Farris is 27 digs away from earning her 1,000th career dig as a libero for Kansas.

KU is on a five-match winning streak against Texas Tech. The Jayhawks took down the Red Raiders 3-2 on September 25, 2021.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady had back-to-back-to-back services aces when Kansas defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 3-0 on October 12 in the Jayhawks most recent match. Elnady led KU with 10 kills with zero errors on 33 attempts.

KU’s longest win streak against Texas Tech was a 17-match streak from 2010-2018.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas is currently sitting with a 13-5 record while Texas Tech is 14-4 (3-2 Big 12).

The Jayhawks are averaging 2.75 blocks per set compared to Texas Tech’s 2.40 blocks per set.

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Jayhawks have played in 65 sets, while Texas Tech has played in 67 sets.

KU has a record of 20-7 at home versus Texas Tech and a record of 16-9 in Lubbock.

Series History

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 36-17 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kansas is on a five-match win streak with the last win being on September 25, 2021 with a score of 3-2. Freshman Caroline Bien led Kansas with career-highs of 16 kills and five services aces to go along with 12 digs and super-senior Jenny Mosser posted 12 kills, five aces and a team-high 17 digs for the match. Redshirt-senior Anezka Szabo led KU with five blocks, while senior Rachel Langs had four. Junior Kennedy Farris was second on the team with 13 digs. KU took on the Red Raiders the day before on September 24, 2021 with the Jayhawks walking away victorious 3-2. Sophomore outside hitter Karli Schmidt posted a season-high seven kills in the win, while Bien added eight to lead KU.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied ten double-doubles in 18 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7) and TCU (10/12). In her most recent match against TCU, Turner had 33 assists and 19 digs.

Turner is currently sitting at 606 assists.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 180 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is in second with 175. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has recorded 112 kills for Kansas.

Super-senior Rachel Langs has 45 blocks on the season.

Up Next

Kansas will hit the road once again to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday (October 19) at 4 p.m. CT. The match between KU and WVU will be televised on ESPNU.