KU Cares: Jayhawks on the Front Lines - Dr. Holly Gault

Dr. Holly Gault was a four-year letterwinner for the Kansas soccer team from 2003-06 and was a key contributor in helping the Jayhawks to back-to-back 18 wins seasons and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. Her heroics on the pitch earned her All-Big 12 First Team status, a spot on the Big 12’s 10 th Anniversary Team and First Team All-America honors. After her days with KU soccer came to an end, Gault graduated from KU with an undergraduate degree in human biology in 2007 before completing her medical degree from KU Medical Center in 2013. Gault finished her residency at Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016 and moved directly to Pittsburg, Kansas, where she currently works as a family practice obstetrician who works in both inpatient and outpatient medicine.

Q: Can you put into words what these last few weeks have been like for you?

“I have not experienced anything like this. I mean the closest thing that I’ve seen to this was when I did a six-week rotation in South Africa. I did O.B. (Obstetrics) there and you have H.I.V. and tuberculosis but that is nothing like what we’re going through now.”

Q: What’s the effect been in Pittsburg? Even though it’s a smaller community, are you seeing cases of COVID-19?

“We have started seeing more and more cases here. We just recently had our first death (last) week, a patient who came through the E.R. I was not involved in that patient’s care, but she was a patient of our clinic. That has really affected the community down here. Everyone is super on edge and anxious. We’ve now changed a lot of what we are doing at the hospital and what we are doing at the clinic and I’ve been involved with that obviously.”

Q: What are some of the biggest changes you have witnessed at your clinic or at the hospital?

“Some of the changes that we’ve had to make include having to screen everyone in the clinic outside our doors – doing temperature checks and symptom questions. We’ve limited most adult patients. We’re only allowing the patient themselves into the clinic. For my patient population – obviously I do a lot of O.B. and pediatric work – we’ll have the kid and their parent or we’ll allow the spouse of our pregnant patients come in with them. But it’s really changed our everyday routine.

In the hospital we all get screened – providers as well as patients. Just last week they announced that they were no longer allowing visitors into the hospital which definitely creates a little more emotional turmoil. They are allowing spouses for deliveries but when you are on the delivery floor you’re there to stay, you can’t leave.”

Q: With the limitations of people being asked to stay home, how have you had to adapt the kind of care you provide?

“We’re doing a lot of telemedicine now. I’d say half of my visits have been through video conferencing so we can keep people home. I have never done telemedicine. It’s very difficult. It has been an adjustment for us. Obviously, being down here, we have a lot more barriers. I’d say nearly half our patients don’t have internet at home and obviously teleconferencing requires internet. We’re trying to do what we can to keep – especially our high-risk patients – out of the clinic. We have ramped up our home delivery for medications. We’re trying to limit people having to get out and delivering as much of the medication as we can to people’s houses that we can. So there have been a lot of adjustments.”

Q: Have you personally seen or been affected by COVID-19?

“I’m going to be on hospital call this next week and I know it’s going to be a lot different seeing it face-to-face. I’ve had several people of interest in my clinic, but none of my patients have tested positive. However, my neighbor right next door is positive, so it’s definitely still hitting close to home.”

Q: What does a typical day look like for you right now?

“The hours that I’m doing patient care haven’t really changed. I’m not seeing as many patients in a day. My hours on the CDC website, trying to keep up with all the numbers, have drastically increased. I’m probably only getting four hours of sleep.”

Q: What has this been like trying to treat pregnant and new parents through the pandemic?

“I have a ton of patients who are pregnant and I actually have quite a few who are due in the next 6-8 weeks. They’re anxious. They’re stressed out. It’s a fine line: You want to worry them enough that they take the recommendations seriously, but you’re also dealing with brand new moms and dads who are already stressed about bringing a new baby home. So, I’ve been trying to encourage them to use FaceTime and do everything they can to stay healthy. It’s a transition. I feel like every day there are new recommendations that are adjusting how we have to think and how we have to do things.”

Q: How is the morale among you and your coworkers?

“We have really good comradery in our clinic. The people I work with, we have a very strong team dynamic and we all understand that we’re in it as a team. We’re trying to be there to support everyone. In my role as a provider, I’ve just been trying to make sure everyone else is okay. I have my three dogs, I come home, we hang out, we go on walks and do as much outside as we can. That’s sort of my routine.”