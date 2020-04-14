KU Cares: Jayhawks on the Front Lines - Officer Lamar Sharpe

LaMar Sharpe was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks football team from 1994-97. After his days of collegiate football, Sharpe returned home to Akron, Ohio to try out for the NFL. Sharpe went on to work as a corrections officer, where he began to make an impact on kids’ lives. Sharpe later became a police officer for the City of Canton Police Department, where he has served for the past 18 years. In addition to his service as a police officer, Sharpe and his wife, Deidra, started the Be A Better Me Foundation (BABM) to help guide youth to make better decision that will impact their lives. Sharpe has gained notoriety for his service to the community of Canton, being named the 2018 Stark County Person of the Year, among other awards. Sharpe and the City of Canton Police Department are now helping guide the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: What have the past few weeks been like for you, working as a police officer in Canton, Ohio during this pandemic?

“The past few weeks have been very trying for first responders all over the world. Trying to make sure to help those in need, not knowing if they are a carrier of the COVID virus or not, and do your job. Not having all of the necessary personal protective equipment can cause a lot of stress on top of an already stressful job. Being a type 2 diabetic, this virus can cause me to fight the battle of my life if contracted. However, I do not think about that once I put my police uniform on. I have a job to do and people counting on me. So, I put my life on the line to ensure the safety of others.”

Q: What has been the effect of the pandemic on the city of Canton?

“The biggest effect is the uncertainty of how long this pandemic will last. Stores, at times, are at the bare minimum and it makes people worry about how they are going to make it. I do believe it has shown how resilient the Canton community has been with everyone doing what they can to help their fellow citizens.”

Q: What has changed for you in your role as a police officer?

“The thing that has changed the most in my daily duties as an officer is really protecting myself so that I can effectively do my job. I have to continuously sanitize myself at work and make sure that I do not bring anything home as well. I also have to be more diligent in building my immune system when I’m off work to ensure that I am able to do my duties to the best of my ability. Also, being a community officer, it makes it very hard to go into homes and check on the people I normally check on.”

Q: How have you or someone you know been affected by COVID-19?

“I have seen quite a few friends who have family members that have contracted the virus and some have actually died from complications. Our department has had officers that have become very ill in the last couple of weeks but were unable to receive COVID tests because they were not available to us.”

Q: What has been the most challenging aspect of adjusting to this pandemic?

“The most challenging aspect of adjusting has been seeing citizens within the community with so much stress on their daily lives. Normally I work in the community and schools, but due to the State of Emergency, we have to pull officers from all bureaus to make sure that we can effectively handle the call volume that is coming into our department. Another challenge is not being able to see my children and grandchildren during this pandemic too. A lot of front line workers are not able to see many of their loved ones because we are exposed to so much on a daily basis and we do not want to pass anything on to them.”