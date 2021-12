🏀 KU Downs Wichita State, Moves to 9-1

WICHITA, Kan. – Four Jayhawk players scored in double figures and Kansas recorded a season-high nine blocked shots on Thursday night, Dec. 21, as KU defeated Wichita State 68-55 at Charles Koch Arena.

The victory is the fifth consecutive for the Jayhawks, who improve to 9-1 on the year with one non-conference game remaining.

The Jayhawks used a 9-0 run after Wichita State scored the first point of the game to take an early advantage. The Shockers came back with six straight points, but KU would hold an 11-7 lead at the end of the quarter. KU scored the first five points of the second quarter, building a lead of 16-7, but an 8-0 run by WSU made it a one-point game. The Shockers would take the lead until late in the half, when Holly Kersgieter hit a three-pointer from the corner to put KU up 25-23 at the break.

KU got off to a quick start out of the locker room, building a 10-point lead, 39-29, before holding off a Shocker run to lead 48-40 after three. Julie Brosseau capped off the 23-17 third quarter with a three-pointer on the final possession, pushing the lead to eight. That’s where the advantage would remain until KU used a 7-0 run to build a 59-44 advantage. From that point forward, the Jayhawks had an advantage of at least 10 points the remainder of the game.

Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 16 points, hitting 4-of-7 three-pointers, in a game which she crossed the 800-career point plateau. Zakiyah Franklin also achieved a scoring milestone, reaching 700 career points after scoring 13 points, while matching a season high with seven assists for the second straight game. Chandler Prater and Aniya Thomas each added 10 points and Taiyanna Jackson scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting while pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks shot 48.1 percent (28-of-54) from the field while holding Wichita State to 30.6 percent (22-of-72). KU recorded a season-high nine blocked shots, getting four from Jackson, three from Chatzileonti and two from Kersgieter.

β€œI think it’s a good road win in front of a great crowd tonight in Wichita. It was awesome to see so many Jayhawk supporters here tonight,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. β€œWe played at their pace in the first half, but we rebounded a little bit better and executed well enough in the second half to get the win. I look forward to these guys getting a little break and then getting back at it next week.”

Up Next

Kansas returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 28, as the Jayhawks close out non-conference play by hosting Northwestern State. That matchup is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Allen Fieldhouse.