🏈 KU Fall Camp Report

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks opened their second practice of the week on Tuesday, as they participated in individual and team drills to get the Jayhawks prepared for their season-opener on Sept. 12.

Tuesday marked the second practice after returning to the field for fall camp, while tomorrow serves as the team’s first scrimmage. The Jayhawks are getting set to take on Coastal Carolina at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 to open up their season.

Season tickets for the 2020 Kansas football season are available on kuathletics.com/tickets.