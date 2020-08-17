🏈 KU Fall Camp Report

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks returned to fall camp on Monday, as the team prepare to take on Coastal Carolina in the season-opener on Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks participated in different individual and team drills on Monday, as the team was dressed in shells. KU’s Fall Camp is comprised of 19 practices, before entering game week against Coastal Carolina. Season tickets for the 2020 Kansas football season are available on kuathletics.com/tickets.

Following practice on Monday, head coach Les Miles gave insight into what the team is doing to prepare for its season opener on Sept. 12. Check out that interview and more exclusive practice content below.