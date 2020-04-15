🏈 KU Football Set for Virtual Spring Game on Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Football is taking its 2020 Spring Game online on Friday, April 17, as the Jayhawks will play host to Late Night Under the Lights, involving various “minute to win it” competitions between KU football coaches on social media.

The coaches will be split into two teams, offense and defense, to determine who will be named Late Night Under the Lights champion. The competition will begin at 7 p.m., CT on Friday and will feature several challenges, of which, coaches will compete for points.