⚽️ KU Heads to Florida Atlantic for Thursday Matchup

Kansas (6-2) at Florida Atlantic (3-3-2) When Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. CT Where Boca Raton, Fla. // FAU Soccer Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are going on the road to Florida this week, beginning with a match at Florida Atlantic on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT at FAU Soccer Stadium. KU has won six of its last seven games.

Kansas (6-2) spent the last week at home and earned two decisive victories over Kansas City and Yale. The offense created opportunities consistently in both matches, posting a season-high 24 shots against Kansas City and 21 shots against Yale. That marked the first time Kansas had at least 20 shots in consecutive games since 2017.

In the 4-1 win against Yale on Sunday, Kansas put 12 shots on goal which was the most since 2019. The four goals in the victory were also a season high.

Freshman forward Saige Wimes scored her first two career goals on Sunday against Yale. Wimes’ second goal came with one second remaining in regulation. The ball got past the goalkeeper and all the way to Wimes to finish it off. The goal was tied for the second latest goal in regulation in program history.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers had a strong week, scoring a goal and assisting on three others. Her three assists are tied for the second-most in the Big 12. Junior forward Shira Elinav also added two more goals to her season total. She now has five goals, which is tied for the most in the Big 12 and passes her total from 2021 (4).

Florida Atlantic (3-3-2) is coming off a 3-0 shutout victory at UT Martin on Saturday. The Owls also had a 0-0 draw against Oklahoma State earlier this season. Bri Austin leads Florida Atlantic with three goals and nine points on the season.

Kansas and Florida Atlantic have played once in program history. The teams faced each other on Sept. 1, 2019 at Rock Chalk Park when KU picked up a 1-0 win. Katie McClure scored the lone goal of the match.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

Kansas will head north to Tampa to play USF on Sunday at Corbett Stadium. The match will kickoff at 12 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN+.