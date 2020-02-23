🏌️‍♂️ KU in Second Place After Opening Round in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO – After the opening round of the first tournament this season, Kansas finished 12-under par 276 on Sunday and sits in second place at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate. The Jayhawks will go into the second round seven strokes from the leader, No. 21 Louisville.

"We got off to a hot start today and were playing really well, but we couldn’t quite get the round finished off."

Junior Ben Sigel ended his first round tied for the individual lead and carded 7-under par 65, which marks his career-low round. Sigel had nine birdies on the back nine holes and finished with nine total for the round. The career-low round is also Sigel’s 10th career-round in the 60’s.

Following Sigel were junior Harry Hillier and sophomore Drew Shepherd. Hillier recorded two eagles in his round to end 4-under par 68 and tied for fifth place, while Shepherd shot 2-under par and sits tied for 15th.