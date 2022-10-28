🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in Front of Sold Out Crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 32-17 against the Sooners. Bechard and the Jayhawks defeated OU on September 28 with a 3-0 sweep in McCasland Field House.

Bechard is one win away from tying John Cook from Nebraska for the second most all-time wins by a coach in Big 12 Conference matches only. Bechard is currently sitting with 206 Big 12 wins with Jerritt Elliot from Texas at number one with 330.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.73 blocks per set with Rachel Langs leading KU with 1.17 blocks per set. The Jayhawks also lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .175.

Sophomore Caroline Bien reached her 500th career kill as a Jayhawk against Iowa State on October 7. She enters Sunday’s match with 546 kills.

Bien had her best offensive match of the season at West Virginia on October 19 tallying 17 kills and hitting .310 with four errors.

Side-By-Side Comparison

Kansas leads OU in kills per set 12.70-12.62.

The Jayhawks top the Sooners in digs per set with Kansas averaging 13.49 to 12.99.

In blocks per set, KU is averaging 2.73 while Oklahoma is recording 2.49.

With 16.77 points per set, Kansas edges OU as the Sooners average 16.62 points per set.

Series History

The Sooners lead the Jayhawks in the all-time series record 54-42. KU and Oklahoma last met on September 28, when the Jayhawks swept the Sooners 3-0. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady led the Kansas offense with 14 kills, hitting .481. Three Jayhawks recorded double digit kills, Elnady (14), sophomore Caroline Bien (11) and super-senior Rachel Langs (10). Sophomore Camryn Turner collected 33 assists and five digs. Junior Kennedy Farris tallied 13 digs and three assists. Langs had five total blocks in the three sets. As a team. Kansas hit .385 and held OU to .165 hitting.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 11 double-doubles in 21 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7), TCU (10/12) and West Virginia (10/19). Recently, Turner collected 46 assists and 12 digs to help Kansas to a 3-1 victory over WVU.

Turner is currently sitting at 726 assists and 74 kills on the season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 220 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 210. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has recorded 126 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 32 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Dooley has 55.5 blocks on the season.

Junior Kennedy Farris has recorded 241 digs in the 79 sets Kansas has played in this season.

Up Next

Kansas will remain in Lawrence, Kansas as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve at 6:30 p.m. CT.