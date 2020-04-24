⚽ KU Soccer Adds Israeli Forward to 2020 Roster

“When we got the initial video on Shira, it looked really good, enough so that I flew over to Tel Aviv to see her play live. That just confirmed what we saw on the video,” said Francis. “She is very quick and because of that she is a threat to stretch the opponent’s back line and has a great 1-v-1 mentality.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A standout forward out of Israel has been added to the 2020 KU roster after it was announced that Shira Elinav will join the Kansas soccer team this fall by KU head coach Mark Francis Friday.

Elinav will come to Lawrence having already built an impressive resume as one of Israel’s top young players. After spending three years on her country’s youth national teams, where she netted 11 goals in 24 international matches, Elinav was called up to Israel’s senior national squad last fall for the team’s six EURO qualifiers. In those six outings, she logged over 300 minutes and netted a goal in her team’s 4-0 win over Georgia in early March.

“Shira has the ability to finish in different types of scoring scenarios, but also is aware enough to find teammates that might be in better goal scoring positions,” said Francis. “She also has a great mentality to win the ball back immediately after her team loses possession, she has a tremendous work rate. I anticipate her helping us right away on the forward line this fall.”

Elinav has also spent several years playing in the top women’s leagues in Israel and is currently a member of F.C. Ramat Hasharon, which she helped to the league championship this past season.

Elinav will be the 10th newcomer expected to suit up for the Jayhawks in the 2020 fall season. KU is looking to fill the shoes left empty by six departing seniors, three of whom were starters on the squad that finished with a 17-5-3 record, claimed the program’s first Big 12 Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.