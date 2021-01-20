⚽ KU Soccer Adds James Hocken as Volunteer Assistant Coach share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – James Hocken has joined the Kansas soccer staff as a volunteer assistant coach, KU head coach Mark Francis announced Wednesday. Hocken brings a wide range of coaching experience encompassing both the collegiate and professional soccer ranks. He is coming off a three-year stint as a graduate assistant analyst at Florida State, which included the 2018 NCAA National Championship for the Seminoles. A native of Colchester, England, this past April, Hocken was named the 2020 Tony DiBenedetto Graduate Student Employee of the Year at Florida State. While at FSU with Hocken on the staff, the Seminoles won the national title in 2018 and the Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 2018 and 2020.

"James brings a lot of experience from England and the U.S. to our program. He was part of a lot of success at Florida State where he did video analysis. Before Florida State he was involved with some professional programs in England both in Norwich and Colchester. He’s had some great experiences in England and the U.S. that will allow him to bring some new ideas to our staff." KU head coach Mark Francis

Prior to Florida State, Hocken was an analyst for the men’s U15 program at The FA in Burton-Upon Trent, England, from July 2017 until July 2018. Before The FA, he worked for Norwich City Football Club (FC) in Norwich, England, as an academy match analyst and youth development program scout from July 2016-May 2018.

"I am very excited to join the KU women’s soccer program. I am looking forward to learning from a very experienced coaching staff and am very grateful for the opportunity." James Hocken