🏊‍♀️ KU Swimming & Diving Concludes Match Challenge, Raises Over $96,000

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Throughout the months of November and December, Kansas swimming & diving and the Williams Education Fund raised over $96,000 for its Match Challenge.

The Jayhawks were approached by an anonymous donor who graciously offered to match donations made to this project. Approximately 100 faithful Jayhawk contributors rallied around the challenge to make a significant impact for the KU swimming & diving program through a LaunchKU crowdfunding site.

“Our program is deeply humbled by the incredible generosity shown by so many,” Kansas head swimming coach Clark Campbell said. “It’s truly a testament to our team of amazing women. Whether it’s in the pool or the classroom, we seem to find ways to overachieve. Our donors and friends of the program also stepped up and blew away our expectations. We look forward using these gifts to enhance the student-athlete experience now and in the future!”

“We are overwhelmed by this tremendous show of support for our program and these remarkable student-athletes,” Kansas head diving coach Gabe Downey said. “The financial impact is very substantial, and there is immeasurable benefit for our young women in seeing how many people appreciate their efforts in and out of the pool.”

The support will help the Jayhawks continue to elevate the KU swimming & diving program, a group that saw great success during the 2019-20 season, including setting a Kansas Athletics GPA record of 3.95 during the Spring 2020 semester, setting a program record for highest points and a second-place team finish at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, 20 Big 12 Academic First Team members, five Gerald Lage Academic Achievement recipients, three individual Big 12 Champions, two All-Americans and more.

Through the Williams Education Fund, Kansas Athletics generates financial support for all University of Kansas student-athletes with a responsibility to facilitate, promote, and enhance academic and athletic experiences. To further support Kansas women’s swimming & diving or Kansas Athletics in general, please visit the Williams Education Fund website at williamsfund.com.