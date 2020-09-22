⚽ Kansas-TCU Match Moved to Oct. 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 announced an adjustment to the KU soccer schedule Tuesday, moving the TCU at Kansas match, originally scheduled for Oct. 23, to Thursday, Oct. 22. The update was made due to scheduling changes caused by COVID-19 postponements. The contest is slated to kick off from Rock Chalk Park at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks’ next scheduled match is against Texas Tech on Friday, Sept. 25 at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.