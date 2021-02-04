👟 KU Track & Field Heads to Fayetteville for Arkansas Qualifier

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field is set for its fourth meet of 2021, as they travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the Arkansas Qualifier inside Randal Tyson Track Center on February 5.

The meet will begin at 2 p.m., CT, beginning with the field events, followed by track events beginning at 2 p.m. The Arkansas Qualifier will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m., while live results will be available throughout the entirety of the meet here.

Friday’s competition will be the fourth meet of the indoor season for the Jayhawks, including their second consecutive on the road.

At last weekend’s Texas Tech Invitational, junior Zach Bradford marked the No. 3 mark in KU indoor history in the pole vault at 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), while junior Samantha Van Hoecke also climbed into the record books in the pole vault, vaulting a personal best 4.31m (14-1.75 ft.) to become the No. 4 performer in KU women’s indoor history.

The Jayhawks last competed at the Arkansas Qualifier in 2020, in a meet where Kansas set 11 personal bests ahead of their trip to the Big 12 Indoor Championship.

Following Friday’s meet in Arkansas, Kansas will travel to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa on February 12-13, marking Kansas’ last meet before beginning postseason competition.