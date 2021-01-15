👟 KU Track & Field Set for In-State Showdown Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams will compete in their first meet of 2021 on Saturday, January 16, when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face off in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular inside Ahearn Field House.

The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., CT with the field events, while track events will begin at 1 p.m., with the men’s mile being the first race of the day. While no fans will be permitted inside Ahearn Field House, live results for the meet will be available here.

“This is always an exciting meet for our team,” head coach Stanley Redwine said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get back out there and compete and have fun going up against some of the other Kansas programs.”

This year’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular will be the seventh in the series between Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State, while the original triangular between Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri ran from 1990-2006. Since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015, Kansas and K-State have each won the meet three times, with the Jayhawks claiming the title in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular uses a mixed triangular scoring system, in which the men’s and women’s scores are scored collectively as a team. The scoring system will award points to the top-two finishers per school in each event, scored as 7-5-4-3-2-1 in individual events and 7-5-4 in relay events. In addition, each team is limited to one team relay and 26 individual entries, per gender.

In each of the last two runnings of the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, Kansas has had one individual be named the Triangular Meet High Point Scorer – awarded to the meet’s highest scoring individual. In 2020, senior Jedah Caldwell claimed high point honors by scoring 14 points, while Bryce Hoppel was involved in a three-way tie for the award in 2019, scoring 14 points.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular also features a 4×400 mixed relay, consisting of two men and two women. The relay debuted at the meet in 2018, with the Jayhawks winning the event each of the last three years. The mixed 4×400 meter relay is slated for 4:34 p.m., on Saturday.

The Jayhawks competed in the Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad meet on November 21, 2020, as the Jayhawks were divided into two teams, combining men and women. The Blue team edged the Crimson team, 104-100, in what was a friendly competition with some intrasquad bragging rights.

Following Saturday’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, the Jayhawks will return home to host the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, January 22-23.