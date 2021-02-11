👟 KU Track & Field Set for Iowa State Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field will travel to Ames, Iowa to compete in the Iowa State Classic from February 12-13, as the Jayhawks compete in their fifth meet of the 2021 indoor season and final before postseason competition.

The meet will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, beginning with the filed events, followed by track events beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday’s events will begin at 12 p.m., with events streaming on FloTrack, while live results will be available throughout the entirety of the meet, here.

Two weeks ago at the Texas Tech Invitational, junior Zach Bradford marked the No. 3 mark in KU indoor history in the pole vault at 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), while junior Samantha Van Hoecke also climbed into the record books in the pole vault, vaulting a personal best 4.31m (14-1.75 ft.) to become the No. 4 performer in KU women’s indoor history.

The Jayhawks last competed at the Iowa State Classic in the Lied Recreation Center in 2020, before competing at the Big 12 Indoor Championship that same season. Following this weekend’s Iowa State Classic, the Jayhawks will compete at the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas on February 26-27, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.