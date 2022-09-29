⚽️ KU Travels to West Virginia for Friday Night Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team is headed to Morgantown to play the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are seeking their first conference win of the season.

Kansas (7-5, 0-2 Big 12) has already matched its win total from the 2021 season. A win at West Virginia would be the second straight win against the Mountaineers for the first time in program history.

A season ago, Kansas defeated No. 9 West Virginia 2-1 in double overtime on Oct. 10, 2021 at Rock Chalk Park. Junior forward Brie Severns scored the golden goal in the second overtime with seven seconds remaining in the match. The victory capped a week in which the Jayhawks defeated two ranked opponents in a single week for the first time in program history.

West Virginia (4-3-4, 1-0-1 Big 12) enters Friday’s match coming off a 2-0 win at Iowa State. The Mountaineers are tied for third place in the conference and were ranked earlier this season in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Kayza Massey has posted six shutouts in goal this season for West Virginia.

Super-senior defender Kaela Hansen has a chance to become the all-time program leader in minutes played on Friday night. Hansen is 32 minutes away from passing Addisyn Merrick for the top spot. Hansen is currently at 7,599 minutes in her career over 90 games. She has started every KU game since the beginning of the 2018 season and already holds the program record for most career starts.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its three-game road trip by traveling to Baylor (Oct. 6) and Texas (Oct. 9). The match at Baylor will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, while the game at Texas will be available on Longhorn Network.