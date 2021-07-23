KUathletics.com to Provide Exclusive Coverage of Jayhawks at the Olympics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the Olympic Games officially commencing with the opening ceremony in Tokyo Friday morning, KUathletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App will provide exclusive coverage of Jayhawks at the Games.

The Olympic Games run from July 21 through August 8, in which five KU Olympians will compete to bring home the gold medal. Among them are Mason Finley (track & field), Bryce Hoppel (track & field), Gleb Dudarev (track & field), Alexandria Emilianov (track & field) and Christina Clemons (track & field).

In addition to the athletes searching for gold, three KU coaches will be coaching at the Olympic games, including Stanley Redwine (Assistant Coach – USA Track & Field), Andy Kokhanovsky (individual coach) and Michael Whittlesey (individual coach).

Throughout the entirety of the Olympic Games, KUathletics.com will provide exclusive access to Olympic stories, Jayhawks in the Olympics Hub, podcasts, photos, specific athlete event schedules and more.

Featured on KUathletics.com, Jayhawks Extra will serve as a one-stop shop for behind-the-scenes journalism from the Jayhawks in Tokyo.

Stay tuned to KUathletics.com for exclusive coverage of Jayhawks at the Olympics.