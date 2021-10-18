🏀 KU’s Remy Martin Named to Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas super-senior Remy Martin has been named one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

Martin is looking to become the second Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award winner from Kansas as Frank Mason III won the honor in 2017. This is the 19th season for the award and a national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Last week, Martin was named the 2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and preseason all-conference by the league coaches. The Burbank, California, native is playing his final season at KU after transferring from Arizona State. While at ASU, Martin was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first team his junior and senior seasons. In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg. in conference play. Martin brings career totals of 1,754 points, 466 assists, 151 steals and 176 three-point field goals made to Kansas.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just 5. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

For more information on the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 22.

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Name (school) – listed alphabetically by school

Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Jeremy Roach (Duke)

Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)

Andre Curbelo (Illinois)

REMY MARTIN (KANSAS)

Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky)

DaVante’ Jones (Michigan)

Caleb Love (North Carolina)

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Will Richardson (Oregon)

Kendric Davis (SMU)

Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure)

Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Marcus Carr (Texas)

Tyger Campbell (UCLA)

Scottie Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt)

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Kihei Clark (Virginia)

Paul Scruggs (Xavier)

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season